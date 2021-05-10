Pfizer vaccine approved for ages 12-15

Children age 12 through 15 can get the COVID vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.
Warren County Health Services was already prepared, ready to spring into action. They have informational flyers ready to go and have been talking with pediatricians and school districts to plan vaccine clinics.
Children can get the Pfizer vaccine with adult permission.
Also Monday, the state relaxed its rules for outdoor social gatherings. Now, up to 500 people can gather outdoors together.
That’s due to the widespread vaccination rate in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
About 49% of New Yorkers age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated, and more than 60% of adults have had one dose.
“As the vaccination rate goes up, the positivity rate goes down. They are an inverse. Everybody says it, every country shows it. It's the one global fact, if there are any facts in COVID, it's the one global fact that everybody agrees on. Keep the vaccinations going up, the positivity rate will come down. That's why we are so aggressive on vaccinations,” Cuomo said in a press conference Monday.
The COVID numbers in New York state are “firmly on the decline,” he added, but warned that the pandemic is still killing people.
“When people say COVID is over, COVID isn't over. Twenty-seven people died (Sunday). Twenty-seven families grieving today. So it's not over. They are in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.
School cases
Cambridge Central School District will reopen in-person school Tuesday for all those who are not in quarantine. Athletics and other activities will resume as well.
Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a person at the Middle School. There are 22 people associated with the district who are currently in quarantine.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was last in Queensbury Elementary School on Wednesday.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported 21 new cases since Friday, for a total of 3,412 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 12 recoveries, for a total of 3,265 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 79 people currently ill. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Friday. The patient is in their 40s and has been critically ill for 12 days. Also over the weekend, two fully vaccinated people caught coronavirus. They are both mildly ill. Warren County has had 14 fully vaccinated people contract COVID, all with mild illness, out of 30,974 fully vaccinated residents.
- Washington County had 16 new cases since Friday, for a total of 2,707 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 28 recoveries, for a total of 2,616 recoveries. There are 53 people currently ill and two are hospitalized, a decrease of four over the weekend.
- Saratoga County reported two deaths, for a total of 166, and 70 new cases since Friday, for a total of 14,994 confirmed cases, and 142 recoveries in the past week, for a total of 14,652 recoveries. There are 176 people currently ill and nine of them are hospitalized, one less than Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three town of Corinth residents (for a total of nine), three town of Saratoga residents (for a total of six) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 17).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, 11 Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, four South Glens Falls residents and 15 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two Moreau residents and three South Glens Falls residents.
- Essex County reported four new cases since Friday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, down from 11 Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, an increase of one since Friday. Two patients were in intensive care.
For Sunday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 87 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Statewide, 1,580 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, a positive test rate of 1.43%. A total of 2,016 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 27 people died.
