Pfizer vaccine approved for ages 12-15

Children age 12 through 15 can get the COVID vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

Warren County Health Services was already prepared, ready to spring into action. They have informational flyers ready to go and have been talking with pediatricians and school districts to plan vaccine clinics.

Children can get the Pfizer vaccine with adult permission.

Also Monday, the state relaxed its rules for outdoor social gatherings. Now, up to 500 people can gather outdoors together.

That’s due to the widespread vaccination rate in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

About 49% of New Yorkers age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated, and more than 60% of adults have had one dose.

“As the vaccination rate goes up, the positivity rate goes down. They are an inverse. Everybody says it, every country shows it. It's the one global fact, if there are any facts in COVID, it's the one global fact that everybody agrees on. Keep the vaccinations going up, the positivity rate will come down. That's why we are so aggressive on vaccinations,” Cuomo said in a press conference Monday.