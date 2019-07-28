SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Bulldog Pride Hall of Fame will induct five new members this year including Pfc. Nathan Brown, a veteran who was killed-in-action in 2004 while serving in the Army National Guard.
Brown, a member of the Class of 2002, was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and New York State Medal of Valor.
This year marks the 13th annual induction and the ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
Other inductees include fellow Class of 2002 member Amanda Morin, Paul Snyder 1973, Cardo Urso 1977 and girls basketball coach Tom Utter.
Morin led the bulldogs' softball team to three state finals appearances, winning one and being named state Class B Player of the Year.
She went on to play in college before becoming an engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Philadelphia and was inducted into the New York State Softball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Snyder was a standout soccer player, coach and mentor for many years before his passing last year.
Urso wrestled and played football before a 24-year career in the Marine Corps where he retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant with a Legion of Merit award and is now a high-level MMA judge who scores UFC matches.
Utter was the girls’ basketball coach at South High for 18 seasons with an all-time record of 294-137 winning seven Foothills Council championships, three Section II titles along the way.
