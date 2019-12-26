PFAS phased out from fire-fighting foam

ALBANY — The use of certain chemicals in fire-fighting foam will be phased out in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law this week a bill that would mandate fire departments to gradually switch to safer, alternative foams when fighting fires. The current foam used contains toxic PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to thread disease, decreased fertility, learning delays in children and and increased risk of cancer.

“Spills of this foam have polluted New York’s drinking water from Newburgh to Long Island,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-27, said in a statement. “This new law… is the latest example of how our new majority…. Has been able to pass legislation to protect the public health and environment.”

In his approval letter, Cuomo said he fully supports the need to reduce the use of firefighting foams containing PFAS.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, he also indicated his approval of the bill is conditional upon an agreement he came to with the legislature on amending the bill.

“The bill… would also ban the use of all PFAS-containing firefighting agents when used to prevent or suppress fires from ignitable liquids as opposed to just flammable liquids,” Cuomo wrote. “For this type of fire there are not yet effective alternatives to PFAS.”