Pets lost in Frederick Street fire in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A family of two was displaced and now is grieving the loss of pets following a Wednesday evening fire in a home on Frederick Street.

No injuries were reported and two dogs were able to be saved, but not all animals made it out safely, according to a news release from Tim Drawbridge, city of Glens Falls communications director.

“There were two dogs that got out safely with the residents. However, two cats and rabbits perished,” the release said.

As of Thursday morning, the small yard in front of the home resembled a skating rink from the pooled water used to put out the flames.

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen and is still being investigated, according to Fire Prevention Officer John Pagano. He said responders were battling the fire at 33 Frederick St. from about 7 p.m. until almost 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“We needed two additional crews to help, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Pagano said.

The American Red Cross has volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter assisting the family.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support and health services.

Fiberglass insulation is left hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen and dining items remain in the scorched cabinets. The siding of the refrigerator now bears a resemblance to snakeskin from the flames.

Fire officials would not release the names of the homeowners, but according to the Warren County Community Map, records show Rose M. Beadle and Joseph Miner being the owners.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and extinguished in 30 minutes. Pagano said the home wasn’t equipped with the proper fire safety devices.

“The report notes no fire detectors were present in the building,” he said.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said the following are some fire safety suggestions homeowners should keep in mind during the holidays:

Water your live Christmas tree daily

Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear

Keep your pets away from your tree

Keep your pets from chewing on any visible cords or wires

Never leave a burning candle unattended

Keep your tree away from heat sources and room exits