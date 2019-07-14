WHITEHALL — The May arrest of a Vermont man living at the Budget Inn on Route 4, spurred locals to start a petition regarding the infamous location, known for housing registered sex offenders and other felons.
And since that time, petition organizers have obtained over 300 signatures aimed at “Stopping the Budget Inn from Polluting Whitehall.”
“Children are now living there,” said Vicky Mattison, co-owner of Mattison’s Sporting Goods, located right next to the Budget Inn. “There is no sign that there are registered sex offenders living there.”
According to a Saturday search of the New York State Sex Offender Registry, there are currently nine level two and three (highest risk of re-offending) living at the Route 4 motel.
The petitions, posted in several Whitehall businesses — MacLeod’s Lumber, The Local Butcher Shop, Putorti’s Delicatessen and Joe’s Pizza — demand that Washington and Warren Counties stop sending sex offenders, drug addicts and other criminals to the motel and that the motel owners stop accepting such clientele.
Last week, Mattison, who initially spearheaded the petition signing, delivered the more than 300 signatures to Whitehall Town Supervisor John Rozell, who in-turn took them to the Washington County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee.
“Inspectors have been there from code enforcement and the department of health,” said Rozell on Thursday. “I do believe some progress has been made and the owners have cleaned things up … (but) I do know there was a drug overdose three or four days ago, and another drug overdose before that.”
According to Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Henke, who is working with county code enforcement until the county code administrator position is filled, there were a few building code violations.
“They were pretty minor fire code violations, like a smoke detector needed a battery or the fire extinguisher needed a tag," said Henke. "The maintenance guy was right behind the inspector putting in batteries. The main things were Department of Health things.”
The Washington County Department of Health was contacted by The Post-Star on Thursday and Friday. But results of the inspection are not known at this time.
According to county property records, the Budget Inn, currently assessed at $319,300, is owned by New Snap 17 LLC. Since 2014, the property has changed ownership four times.
Mattison said she thought the current owner was Pricella Bhatti, but property records show that Bhatti purchased the Budget Inn in 2014 from CKA Motels LLC for $1. A year later, she sold it for $200,000 to SBPB LLC, who then transferred it to the current owner, New Snap 17, for zero dollars in 2017.
Calls to the motel on Friday and Saturday, regarding the petition and the current inspections, went unanswered and messages to call were not returned.
Mattison said there has been a lot of in and out activity out back at the motel recently and on Monday the New York State Police were there again, she said.
“Somebody wigged out and was banging on people’s doors,” she said. “After the last burglary spree, we’ve had it now.”
In May, police arrested Coy A. Hill, 37, of Rutland, in connection to a string of recent burglaries, including The Local Butcher Shop and Maplewood Ice on Route 4 near the Budget Inn.
At the time of his arrest, Hill had a room at the motel where police found a loaded gun on a bed, 250 pounds of meat in plastic bags, a cash register, blank checks and keys from Maplewood Ice.
He was charged with two felony burglary counts, felony criminal possession of a weapon, and felony and misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.
Admitting that they currently can’t do anything, Rozell is hoping they can slow the placement of sex offenders to the Budget Inn.
“They have to find placements and the Budget Inn is Warren County’s first place,” said Rozell. “We need to get a different clientele to use the Budget Inn.”
The Whitehall Town Board meets in the village and town offices at 7 p.m., Wed. July 17. Mattison is hoping the Budget Inn will be on the meeting agenda.
“I will be at the meeting,” she said.
