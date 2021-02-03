Petition to bring dog park to Glens Falls gains steam following Puppy Bowl filming

GLENS FALLS — For four days in October, Jim Murphy played with, and cleaned up after, 70 puppies inside Cool Insuring Arena as they romped around a makeshift playing field while an Animal Planet film crew recorded this year’s installment of the Puppy Bowl.
But seeing the group of rescue puppies — brought in from shelters across the Northeast — run around unleashed got Murphy thinking: Why is there no dog park in Glens Falls?
“In the Puppy Bowl itself, the dogs, when they were on the field, were allowed to run free,” he said. “It occurred to me that there was literally no place in Glens Falls that could let those dogs run free outside of the Civic Center.”
So, Murphy, the owner of Craft on Wheels who cares for his daughter's dog while she attends graduate school, set out to right a wrong.
He launched an online petition and Facebook group this week to gauge public support for bringing a dog park to the city.
Murphy is hoping to capitalize on the community’s excitement since news broke last week that the Puppy Bowl was filmed at the arena.
He has even gone so far as to give the park a name in an effort to drum up support: ‘Dacks Dog Park, in honor of the Adirondack Park.
“Glens Falls, the only location outside New York City to ever host the Puppy Bowl, has a little catching up to do when it comes to the quality of life of its canines and their owners,” the petition reads.
More than 150 signatures had been collected as of Wednesday afternoon, and the Facebook group has been steadily gaining members, who have used the platform to discuss locations and share stories about visits to neighboring dog parks.
The closest dog parks are located in Lake George and Saratoga Spa State Park.
The plan, Murphy said, is to continue collecting signatures and input over the next few weeks, then present a plan sometime this spring to the city’s Common Council.
“I do want to package up not only the petition but some feedback from the community on amenities they want there, locations they suggest and any concerns they might have,” Murphy said. “Hopefully in the spring we can go to the city with all of this and hand it off and say, ‘How can we move this forward?’”
Mayor Dan Hall did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Murphy said he would be willing to raise funds for the project if the city is unwilling to finance it.
“I know the city is going to be under financial stress because of COVID, so the one thing I committed to is … to do some fundraising for this once we settle on a location,” he said.
But where would the dog park go?
That has yet to be determined.
Murphy is soliciting input from the public and hopes to have a conversation with city officials at some point about locations on city land, such as Crandall Park.
A good dog park, Murphy said, would enhance the community and bring people into the downtown area. They could end up eating at local restaurants and exploring other parts of the city.
“It’s obviously an amenity for city people, but the reality is, if we put it in a walkable place from downtown, it may bring some people in from outside the community who will then stop to get an ice cream cone at Frozen Dreams or stop downtown at one of the places that has outdoor dining.”
Those interested in signing the petition can visit: https://bit.ly/3av9nlt.
To join the Facebook group, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/dacksdogpark
