Petition to bring dog park to Glens Falls gains steam following Puppy Bowl filming

“Glens Falls, the only location outside New York City to ever host the Puppy Bowl, has a little catching up to do when it comes to the quality of life of its canines and their owners,” the petition reads.

More than 150 signatures had been collected as of Wednesday afternoon, and the Facebook group has been steadily gaining members, who have used the platform to discuss locations and share stories about visits to neighboring dog parks.

The closest dog parks are located in Lake George and Saratoga Spa State Park.

The plan, Murphy said, is to continue collecting signatures and input over the next few weeks, then present a plan sometime this spring to the city’s Common Council.

“I do want to package up not only the petition but some feedback from the community on amenities they want there, locations they suggest and any concerns they might have,” Murphy said. “Hopefully in the spring we can go to the city with all of this and hand it off and say, ‘How can we move this forward?’”

Mayor Dan Hall did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Murphy said he would be willing to raise funds for the project if the city is unwilling to finance it.