Petition starts to 'Ski Big Tupper Again'

Perry said the county will commence a foreclosure proceeding in three to four weeks, starting when the property owners are sent a 90-day notice to pay their taxes and interest in full. Because Big Tupper LLC has already defaulted on a payment plan for these taxes, it cannot enter another one.

Perry said if the taxes are not paid in full, then the county will ask a judge for approval to take the property title. It would then hold a foreclosure auction on the property.

Donah has previously proposed that the state could take the property at auction, and turn it into a functional ski area. Environmental groups such as the Adirondack Council have also favored this option in the past.

Perry said any government entity or nonprofit can petition the county board of legislators before the auction to purchase the property.

Donah said he believes it would still require several hundred thousand dollars to get the mountain up and running, finish the lodge and rebuild Lift 1.

“You could get the basic operations back and with some minimal snowmaking have a functional ski area,” Donah said in July 2019.