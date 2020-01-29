Petition seeks city to enforce disorderly conduct laws on counterprotesters

The Common Council did not discuss the latest revisions to the protest law at its meeting on Tuesday, but voted to establish a public hearing for Feb. 11 at 7:20 p.m. on the revised regulations.

The other major change to the law was to more clearly spell out the process for obtaining a demonstration permit. It would apply to groups of more than 25 people. The application must describe the date, time, location, name of the organization, approximate number of people expected to participate and the applicant’s phone number, according to the new draft.

Bill Bombard, of the Friends Who Support President Trump, said he is concerned about the regulation regarding how many people would attend a rally.

“While having more than 25 (people) show would be a good rally for us, we do not always know how many will actually show,” he said. “The proposed law does not specify how much notice is required.”

He asked what would happen if uninvited persons or groups show up at these events.

“Do the police have official duty to ask those uninvited persons or groups to leave?” he asked.

American Patriots Express co-founder Dave Van Scoy said he had no comment on these regulations.

Mike Kibling, of the North Country Deplorables, did not return an email seeking comment on the latest revisions.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.