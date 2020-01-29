Petition seeks city enforcement of disorderly conduct laws on counterprotesters

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls progressive activist has started a petition, calling on city police to enforce the disorderly conduct law on aggressive protesters downtown who she says have interfered with her right to demonstrate.
Agata Stanford started the petition on MoveOn.org, because she is concerned with the latest revisions to the city’s demonstrations law. That revision would reduce the distance that protesters and counterprotesters have to stay from each other from 30 feet to 8 feet.
“It’s spitting space and 8 feet is insufficient. We went to the city to ask for there to be some safety measures put in and now it’s being reverted,” she said.
The city changed the distance upon the recommendation of the New York Civil Liberties Union, which said that 8 feet was a standard that holds up in court. The New York Civil Liberties Union was concerned the previous version of the law was overreaching.
Stanford said progressive activists have been confronted by supporters of President Donald Trump at their gatherings.
She said the Trump supporters have engaged in threatening behavior.
During these events, members of the pro-Trump groups have shouted through megaphones, followed the anti-Trump demonstrators and gotten within inches of the anti-Trump group and yelled.
“We just don’t want another Charlottesville,” she said referring to the 2017 incident in Virginia where a demonstrator was killed after James Allen Fields Jr. deliberately drove his car through a crowd of anti-racism protesters.
All she wants is for the police to enforce the law against disorderly conduct, she said.
“It’s disrupting a peaceful assembly. It’s using foul language, screaming obscenities, making unnecessary loud and obnoxious noises and generally having no real purpose to do this. It’s all there. The police have everything they need,” she said.
New York Penal Law 240.20 states that a person violates the law if they engage in fighting or in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior; makes unreasonable noise; uses abusive or obscene language or makes an obscene gesture in public; disturbs any lawful assembly or meeting of persons; obstructs vehicular or pedestrian traffic; congregates with other persons in a public place and refuses to comply with a lawful order of the police to disperse; or creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition by any act which serves no legitimate purpose.
“I think the only thing that has to be done now is enforce the darn law that’s there and stop making excuses,” she said.
Stanford said she believes the council has had to back off, because there is a concern the NYCLU would sue the city if the regulations were too restrictive.
The progressive groups brought up similar concerns with city officials a few months ago. Stanford said police told them they do not make arrests because the district attorney would not prosecute.
Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon did not return a message left for comment Wednesday morning. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone was out of the office Wednesday and not available for comment.
The online petition had 171 signatures as of late Wednesday morning. Stanford said she had 60 signatures on hard copies as of Tuesday evening.
City responds
Mayor Dan Hall reiterated that keeping the protesters and counterprotesters separated by 8 feet came from the NYCLU, which said that standard has held up in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid was not aware of the petition calling on the city to enforce the disorderly conduct law statute until it was brought to her attention on Tuesday night. She said it is up to the law enforcement officer’s discretion whether to make an arrest.
“There is a difference of opinion as to whether the law is being violated,” she said.
Reid said the city is trying to get a handle on noise issues — separate from this demonstrations law. Hall is researching decibel-reading technologies and handheld devices to measure noise. That way, the city has something upon which to base complaints about noise, whether from protesters or other loud events.
The Common Council did not discuss the latest revisions to the protest law at its meeting on Tuesday, but voted to set a public hearing for Feb. 11 at 7:20 p.m. on the revised regulations.
The other major change to the law was to more clearly spell out the process for obtaining a demonstration permit. It would apply to groups of more than 25 people. The application must describe the date, time, location, name of the organization, approximate number of people expected to participate and the applicant’s phone number, according to the new draft.
Bill Bombard, of the Friends Who Support President Trump, said he is concerned about the regulation regarding the number of people attending a rally.
“While having more than 25 (people) show would be a good rally for us, we do not always know how many will actually show,” he said. “The proposed law does not specify how much notice is required.”
He asked what would happen if uninvited persons or groups show up at these events.
“Do the police have an official duty to ask those uninvited persons or groups to leave?” he asked.
American Patriots Express co-founder Dave Van Scoy said he had no comment on the regulations. Mike Kibling, of the North Country Deplorables, did not return an email seeking comment on the latest revisions. Both represent pro-Trump groups.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.