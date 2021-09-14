Petition opposes annexation of Fort Edward school district by South Glens Falls

“They’re not going to have the connections like we had with teachers here at Fort Edward,” she said.

Victoria Plude said she has lived in the community all but six months of her 60 years. She expressed sadness =the community has become divided over the issue.

“I beg of you, look into your souls for these kids. Put this community back together,” she said.

Sherry Genier, who has worked at the district for 20 years, said she believes in the school.

Graduates have gone on to become million-dollar business owners, police officers, doctors and even an editor at Marvel Comics.

“If somebody states that their kids didn’t have opportunities in Fort Edward, maybe it was the student not trying and not lack of opportunities,” she said.

Fort Edward is a poor community and its students rely on staff members to do things like help them get to school or get new clothes, she said.

“I’m sure they won’t get that kind of attention in South Glens Falls. There are just too many kids there,” she said.