Petition opposes annexation of Fort Edward school district by South Glens Falls

FORT EDWARD — Residents opposed to the annexation of the school district by South Glens Falls submitted a petition on Monday with more than 700 signatures.
Chris Boucher presented the petition at the Fort Edward school board meeting.
Discussion of annexation started because 265 people responded to a survey, saying they would like more information about it, Boucher said.
“Here is your information — 61 pages of information, 726 signatures,” he said.
Evidence of support for the school can be seen from the signs all over the village, he said.
“Read the petition, acknowledge it and drive through the streets of Fort Edward before you vote on Oct. 6,” he said. “There’s a voice of support and power in these pages.”
The board next month will decide whether to send the question of whether to dissolve the district so it can be annexed into South Glens Falls to a voter referendum, which would take place on Nov. 17.
If a majority of voters in both districts approve, the next step would be a binding referendum on Feb. 9. If voters in both Fort Edward and South Glens Falls approve that, the new district would become effective on July 1, 2022.
Resident Kathleen Hunt led the people in attendance in the singing of the school song. She is a graduate of Fort Edward and worries that local students would get lost in a bigger district.
“They’re not going to have the connections like we had with teachers here at Fort Edward,” she said.
Victoria Plude said she has lived in the community all but six months of her 60 years. She expressed sadness =the community has become divided over the issue.
“I beg of you, look into your souls for these kids. Put this community back together,” she said.
Sherry Genier, who has worked at the district for 20 years, said she believes in the school.
Graduates have gone on to become million-dollar business owners, police officers, doctors and even an editor at Marvel Comics.
“If somebody states that their kids didn’t have opportunities in Fort Edward, maybe it was the student not trying and not lack of opportunities,” she said.
Fort Edward is a poor community and its students rely on staff members to do things like help them get to school or get new clothes, she said.
“I’m sure they won’t get that kind of attention in South Glens Falls. There are just too many kids there,” she said.
Taylor Boucher said board Vice President Chris Miles should not vote on anything to do with annexation, because he is a teacher in the South Glens Falls district. His position would not be affected by a merger, however.
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman said the board should put the question to a vote, at which point another person interrupted her, saying “We did vote no against you. Twice,” referring to Trackey-Saltsman’s unsuccessful effort to win election to the board.
Trackey-Saltsman said some people in the community support an annexation.
“Where are they?” said a resident talking over her.
“The people who want the annexation are being very quiet because of the hate that is coming from other side,” she said, prompting more outbursts from the audience.
Interim Superintendent Mark Bessen said the district’s lawyer researched the issue of conflict of interest and found no basis for members to recuse themselves because they or their spouse works for the South Glens Falls or Fort Edward district.
Bessen said retirement benefits for teachers are a contractual obligation that have to be honored, regardless of whether the district is annexed.
An informational meeting on the annexation study has been tentatively set for Sept. 22.
