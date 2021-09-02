Petition launched opposing slaughterhouse in Airport Industrial Park

KINGSBURY — A petition has been started opposing the proposal for a slaughterhouse in the Airport Industrial Park.
Kilcoyne Farms, of Hudson Falls, wants to build a 25,000- to 30,000-square-foot facility. The building would be located on a 21-acre parcel on Ferguson Lane in the park, which is a 66-acre site straddling the border of Queensbury and Kingsbury adjacent to the Warren County airport.
The facility would butcher animals for Kilcoyne and other local farms and also serve as an educational center to develop skilled labor.
Cody Kilcoyne, manager for the farm, said previously that the farm currently uses a third-party slaughterhouse about 3 ½ hours away. He expects to hire 15 to 20 people to start at the facility. The company is working to obtain financing for the project with the goal of starting construction this fall and being open by spring.
The petition at Change.org had 68 signatures as of mid-afternoon on Thursday. It was organized by a Queensbury-based group calling itself the Coalition of Animal Rights Enthusiasts. The petitioners claim that property values decline around slaughterhouses and it makes it more difficult to sell and rent properties.
“A killing business is not a good fit for America’s hometown and surrounding towns. It does not send a good message about who we are and, in fact, is likely to deter other businesses from locating here. In addition, there will be trucks of cows and pigs heading to their end on our local roads,” the petition said.
In addition, the petition states that even though the operation would create jobs, they are not good jobs. Advocates claim that slaughterhouse workers have serious on-the-job injuries and a higher rate of PTSD, drug and alcohol use and domestic violence. They also say crime will go up.
The petition states that society needs to make changes to fight climate change and that includes ending animal agriculture. Animals are treated as “commodities, with no regard for their suffering.”
“People do not need to eat animals, and by raising and killing them we are contributing methane, stripping forests and creating water and land pollution.”
Judy Bernstein, one of the local organizers, said she sees it as livability issue for the area. She is concerned about traffic issues, the effect on real estate values and possible pollution. However, she is also worried about the larger issue of how animal agriculture contributes to climate change.
“This one slaughterhouse is just one but all of them put together — nationwide and worldwide — make up one of the greatest threats to the environment with methane, land and water use,” she said in an email.
The local group is working with a Chicago-based organization called Slaughter-Free Cities, which has launched a nationwide campaign to close all slaughterhouses. Bernstein said her group is linked up with the closest chapter, Slaughter-Free Albany.
Queensbury resident Shannon Brock, who signed the petition, said she is also concerned with burden on public utilities including sewer, as well as increased traffic. Other concerns are noise, the waste products after processing, and pollution.
“It seems like the benefits are extremely small (a handful of employees) and the possible downsides are considerable,” she said in an email.
Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, said in an email reply to Brock that sentiment is running “150 to 5” in favor of the slaughterhouse.
O’Brien said Thursday that it is an economic issue. Washington County is a right-to-farm community.
“We have people who make a living by raising and processing beef. A lot of them have issues finding a vehicle to get their animals processed,” he said.
O’Brien said the property would generate tax revenue. The land is currently exempt by law because it is owned by the IDA.
O’Brien added that most of the comments on the petition appear to be from people who live outside the area.
“While I sympathize with their own personal beliefs, we have to do what’s right for the economy,” he said.
The project will have to go before the Kingsbury Planning Board.
When contacted, Cody Kilcoyne said he had no comment on the petition. He said the company is still working on lining up financing. Nothing has changed, she said.
