Petition launched opposing slaughterhouse in Airport Industrial Park

KINGSBURY — A petition has been started opposing the proposal for a slaughterhouse in the Airport Industrial Park.

Kilcoyne Farms, of Hudson Falls, wants to build a 25,000- to 30,000-square-foot facility. The building would be located on a 21-acre parcel on Ferguson Lane in the park, which is a 66-acre site straddling the border of Queensbury and Kingsbury adjacent to the Warren County airport.

The facility would butcher animals for Kilcoyne and other local farms and also serve as an educational center to develop skilled labor.

Cody Kilcoyne, manager for the farm, said previously that the farm currently uses a third-party slaughterhouse about 3 ½ hours away. He expects to hire 15 to 20 people to start at the facility. The company is working to obtain financing for the project with the goal of starting construction this fall and being open by spring.

The petition at Change.org had 68 signatures as of mid-afternoon on Thursday. It was organized by a Queensbury-based group calling itself the Coalition of Animal Rights Enthusiasts. The petitioners claim that property values decline around slaughterhouses and it makes it more difficult to sell and rent properties.