Peter Hoffman purchases former Morgan Stanley building with youngest daughter

GLENS FALLS — Local developer Peter Hoffman and his youngest daughter Christiana have purchased 20 Maple St. across from City Park and Crandall Public Library for $275,000.

Peter Hoffman, who has more than 20 owned commercial and residential properties stretching from Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls and Glens Falls, said that his daughter is new to doing business in downtown Glens Falls. She currently resides in Manhattan.

“She wanted to get involved up here, so she’s my partner on 20 Maple St.,” he said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

He did not know yet what the property would be used for because they were just getting into the thick of things.

Hoffman said that the building will need to have some renovation work done. The goal is to bring those plans before the city’s Planning Board for its next meeting in August.

The Maple Street building, which was most recently used as a branch of the financial advising company Morgan Stanley, was originally used as the carriage house for Henry Crandall, who created Crandall Park and left some of the land that makes up City Park to Glens Falls.

“It’s post-and-beam inside,” Peter said of the construction method used for the structure. “It’s a pretty neat building.”

The building at 20 Maple St. was one of the only properties that Morgan Stanley owned in the world, according to Hoffman. He said that his development firm Glen Street Associates leased 86 Glen St. to Morgan Stanley prior to the Maple Street building going up for sale.

Hoffman said that he has partnered with his other daughter, Stephanie, for a few projects that he has taken on in the past. This is Christiana’s first venture with her father.

She wanted to get involved with development in the city, and her father said that she was not a stranger to this kind of work.

“She kind of grew up around the rehab work we do, and really loves the city” Hoffman said. “She comes up here almost every weekend.”