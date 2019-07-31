The regional infectious disease protocol got a trial run Tuesday when a toddler was diagnosed with pertussis.
The 3-year-old was taken to a Glens Falls Hospital medical clinic in Washington County. The child’s family was opposed to vaccinations and had not vaccinated the child or the child’s four siblings, said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
Pertussis, known as whooping cough, is so dangerous that the vaccine is the first one given to babies, at age two months. To keep babies safe before that point, the CDC also recommends that pregnant mothers get the vaccine in the third trimester of every pregnancy.
While it’s known for a distinctive cough, it kills babies, who can cough so hard they cannot breathe. The cough can lead to broken blood vessels, and babies can have seizures or suffer from brain damage. Even adults can cough hard enough to break blood vessels, crack ribs, and develop abdominal hernias during prolonged coughing spells. The cough can go on for 10 weeks or more.
The vaccine for pertussis wears off over time, so an outbreak can sicken even vaccinated members of the community.
County Public Health units sprang into action when the child was diagnosed. While it was important to track down every person exposed to the child, to try to limit the outbreak, it was also a perfect test of the system that would be used to prevent a measles outbreak.
The system worked, Jones reported on Wednesday to the Public Health Emergency Response and Preparedness Committee.
The child and family had been in five counties during the incubation period. They went to two different summer camps and to a family reunion weekend at Silver Bay in Hague.
“It was a lot of people,” Jones said. “Plus, it spread through this family like wildfire, because they were susceptible.”
At the family reunion alone there were 100 people to track down. Then county workers had to find each person’s vaccination record.
They had to evaluate who was most in danger, including four pregnant women. People from four different states had to be contacted.
They also had to coordinate with the summer camps to contact families of children exposed at a vacation bible school in Argyle and Word of Life camp in Chester.
“It does create a lot of work,” Jones said.
Jones is ready to follow the same procedure if the region gets a measles case. So far, there have been several cases suspected of being measles but found not to be after medical tests. While medical officials awaited final diagnoses, they were able to “work out the kinks” on their immediate outbreak protocol.
Measles is more contagious than pertussis and remains in the air up to two hours after the patient has left.
“That might knock an ambulance out of use,” Jones said.
It could also stop a doctor’s office from using its reception area for two hours.
If people are unvaccinated and exposed, she’s prepared to quarantine them, Jones said.
“It’s a 21-day exposure period. You’re looking at having to pull the susceptible person out of work for 21 days,” she said.
Committee members were shocked, with one murmuring, “Wow!”
She was pleased by how quickly the county health departments were able to track down susceptible people in the pertussis case. But it was also a reality check for her, because of the number of people who came down with it within days.
“If that had been measles, it would’ve been a lot worse,” she said. “But pertussis is no fun either.”
Soon, most unvaccinated children won’t be allowed to attend official camps, which have county health permits. They won’t be able to go to public school, either. The state Legislature ended the religious and moral exemptions to vaccinations. The only remaining exemption is a doctor’s note with a specific medical reason — such as some cancer treatments.
