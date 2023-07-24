Tully Rinckey PLLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan McCall to Senior Associate. McCall joined the firm’s Albany headquarters in 2021. While officially a member of the firm’s the family and matrimonial law practice group, McCall also has extensive experience in cannabis, real estate, and cryptocurrency matters. Prior to joining Tully Rinckey, McCall earned his J.D. from Albany Law School and served as the treasurer for the Italian American Law Society.

The firm also promoted Sara Sweeney to Senior Associate. Sweeney has made her mark since joining the nationwide law firm’s Albany, New York headquarters as an associate attorney in 2019. She provides representation in virtually every aspect of family and matrimonial law, including child support, orders of protection, pre-nuptial agreements, spousal maintenance and more. Prior to joining Tully Rinckey, Sweeney practiced Real Estate law, handling commercial and residential transactions. She earned her Juris Doctorate from University at Buffalo Law School, where she clerked for 8th Judicial District of New York.