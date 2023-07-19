Brown Brothers Automotive, an automotive sales and repair shop in Hudson Falls, announces that they’ve hired Brody Hayes to assist Brown Brothers with the growth of their sales and service department.

Hayes was born and raised in Queensbury, New York. He’s been in the automotive industry for eight years and has worked in every aspect of the business.

“I was very excited to join the Brown Brothers family because I see a great opportunity for growth here with Larry and the crew.” says Hayes, “I do see myself being here for the long run.”