Person extricated from vehicle following Whitehall crash

WHITEHALL — An Argyle man was seriously injured after crashing his truck into a tree to avoid a deer, according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck into a tree on Upper Turnpike Road at about 4:45 a.m. The Whitehall Fire Department responded to the scene. The truck was leaning up against the tree and the man was trapped inside the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brock.

Firefighters used rescue jacks and a hydraulic tool to extricate the victim.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Hoskins. Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Distasio said Hoskins told police that a deer ran in front of his truck, so he swerved to avoid the animal.

Hoskins was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. He has a fractured neck, spine, ankle and four or five broken ribs, according to Distasio.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, Distasio said.

Whitehall EMS also responded to the crash scene and Fort Ann Fire Department assisted at the landing zone. The North Granville Fire Department provided station coverage.

Love 8 Funny 10 Wow 19 Sad 59 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.