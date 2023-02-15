LAKE GEORGE — Unless a dark horse wins the election by way of a write-in, Village Board Trustee Raymond Perry is slated to serve as the next Lake George village mayor.

The week-long window to submit petitions of intentions to run for the position being vacated by Bob Blais, who has served as mayor for 52 years, closed on Tuesday after opening on Feb. 7.

Perry, who submitted his letter to the village clerk on Feb. 7, was first elected to the board in 2007 and has since been named street commissioner. He has responsibilities in shared village and town services and serves as an Adirondack North Country Association representative, as well as a member of the village’s Go Green and Personnel committees.

Two seats on the Village Board are also available to interested parties, but as of Wednesday, after the submission period ended, no one has submitted a petition to run for the board seats. John Earl, deputy mayor and board member since 1999, announced in 2022 he would not seek re-election in 2023. Along with Earl's vacant seat, Perry's will be open as well.

In Blais' annual newsletter published in January, he wrote about his deputy's career with the village.

"Trustee Earl has served in many capacities over the past 23 years, including fire and water commissioners. His knowledge, having served as fire chief of the fire service, has been invaluable in maintaining a first-class fire department and in the construction of the new firehouse. (He) has been a loyal servant of this community, a friend and an outstanding deputy mayor," Blais wrote.

Earl was also chosen as the Village Citizen of the Year in 2022.

The village election is scheduled for March 21, with the newly elected mayor reporting to his post on April 1.