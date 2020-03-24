People who work from home give advice

His wife has taken on a lot of homeschooling for their older son in first grade.

“It’s just been tougher because they’re home and we are still expected to get our work done,” Butler said. “Our employers are understanding but at the same time, stuff hasn’t stopped for me anyway, and same for Meg. We still have to find the time to get the work done.”

It takes a certain kind of person to work from home, Butler said. It takes discipline. He enjoys the flexibility of being able to put his son on and get him off the bus and go to doctor appointments during the day.

“It offers us a lot of flexibility but there is give and take,” he said. “You get stuff, but you’ve got to give stuff up. It isn’t for everybody.”

You need a dedicated work space while limiting distractions like television and social media, he added.

No pajamas

The kitchen table is not a suitable work space, said Queensbury resident Frank Athearn, who has worked from home for 15 years as an international business development consultant.

“You want to get a work space that you feel good in,” Athearn said. “So even if it is down in the basement, put up some things that make you feel good.