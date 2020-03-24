People who work from home give advice

Mike Scott has worked from home for more than a decade.
But he tends to tell people he has four home offices – Spot Coffee, Spektor, Starbucks and his house in Queensbury.
A self-proclaimed people person, Scott said it’s important for people who work at home to get out of the house. He works from his Queensbury home for a music publishing company out of Hollywood, California.
“If you’re really an outgoing person and you need to be around people, it’s probably going to be a problem at first,” Scott said. “And I’m that type of person.”
Now that COVID-19 has forced him to stay home, Scott suggests staying social on Zoom or FaceTime to interact with co-workers.
“And that will be your water cooler time,” Scott said. “Everybody can vent about not working at their office and how difficult it is.”
Scott, who has telecommuted for 10 years, said he works harder at home than if he was in an office setting.
“I’m constantly checking my phone, especially because I work for a West Coast company,” he said. “I’m three hours ahead of them, so at 9 o’clock at night or at 7 o’clock at night I’m still getting emails from people out there. So my work follows me on my phone.”
There is more pressure to perform while working from home, he added, because he feels like his bosses are watching him closely and monitoring his work.
“Make sure you actually work. It sounds weird, but that’s true,” he said. “Because your bosses and co-workers can tell if you’re actually working or not.”
Set up a to-do list and start assigning work to different hours of the day, he suggested. Kids are definitely a distraction, he said.
“If the kids want you to do stuff, you have to say, ‘Give me 15 minutes until I get this done,’” he said. “Because that’s the biggest issue.”
It's nuts
Working from home is now more complicated for Jim Butler, a computer programmer for a company in Virginia. Butler and his wife, Meg, a graphic designer, have both worked from home for more than 10 years.
Now the South Glens Falls residents are telecommuting with their two young sons. Meg is due to deliver their third child in two weeks.
“It’s been nuts here,” Jim Butler said. “We’re just trying to get through this.”
Butler tries to take breaks from his at-home job just as if he were in an office. He chats with his wife, takes a walk, takes a shower, clears his head.
His wife has taken on a lot of homeschooling for their older son in first grade.
“It’s just been tougher because they’re home and we are still expected to get our work done,” Butler said. “Our employers are understanding but at the same time, stuff hasn’t stopped for me anyway, and same for Meg. We still have to find the time to get the work done.”
It takes a certain kind of person to work from home, Butler said. It takes discipline. He enjoys the flexibility of being able to put his son on and get him off the bus and go to doctor appointments during the day.
“It offers us a lot of flexibility but there is give and take,” he said. “You get stuff, but you’ve got to give stuff up. It isn’t for everybody.”
You need a dedicated work space while limiting distractions like television and social media, he added.
No pajamas
The kitchen table is not a suitable work space, said Queensbury resident Frank Athearn, who has worked from home for 15 years as an international business development consultant.
“You want to get a work space that you feel good in,” Athearn said. “So even if it is down in the basement, put up some things that make you feel good.
"Put up pictures you like, put up something that makes it enjoyable, that you don’t mind being there, that you’re not dreading it. That’s important.”
At the beginning of each day, get dressed – don’t sit in pajamas all day – and create a list of what you’re going to accomplish that day. He also suggests staying in touch with people by phone, not by emails or texting.
“Talking to a person, it keeps your mind alive, it gets your social skills up,” he said. “Don’t isolate.”
Stay engaged and don’t start feeling sorry for yourself, Athearn said.
“It’s very important that we keep our attitude positive,” he said. “Even in the worst of times, keep your attitude positive. This too shall pass.”
He suggests praying.
“Even in times like this,” he said, “we still have so much to be thankful for.”
