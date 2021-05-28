People invited to go on treasure hunt at historic sites in Warren County

The First Wilderness Heritage Corridor has announced a treasure hunt that will take people to historic sites in Warren County.
The hunt will take the form of a growing hobby known as “letterboxing.” The goal is to find the sites in towns in the corridor using clues in the form of a riddle.
Two kickoff events for the challenge will be held on June 5.
One will take place at 11 a.m. at the Kinnear Museum in Lake Luzerne and another from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martin’s Tree Farm and Sawmill in Thurman.
People can pick up a First Wilderness Letterboxing Passport at an area visitors center or chamber of commerce. They can also print out the instructions at firstwilderness.com.
At each letterboxing site, people will search for a hidden, weatherproof box, with a logbook, a hand-carved stamp and an ink pad. They need to use the provided clues, which are in the form of a riddle, to help find the box.
There will be a stamp inside the box to mark the passport. People are asked to leave a note, along with their own stamp if they have one, in the logbook, according to a news release.
Then, people need to put all the items back in the box and hide it carefully where they found it for the next person. It is also a good idea to bring their own ink pad, if they have one, just in case the one in the box is missing.
People who find at least 18 of the First Wilderness letterboxing sites will receive a free embroidered First Wilderness patch.
To get the patch, submit the passport online at firstwilderness.com or mail the completed passport to Warren County Planning Department, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George NY 12845.
The new challenge was developed by Warren County Planning & Community Development, which oversees First Wilderness Heritage Corridor. The corridor unites communities along the Upper Hudson River in celebrating their shared history along the earliest route into the heart of the Adirondack Mountains.
“The Letterboxing Trail provides an opportunity for both local residents and visitors to get out and explore historic, cultural and recreational locations throughout the First Wilderness Corridor that are a bit off the beaten path,” said Wayne LaMothe, Warren County planner and First Wilderness Heritage Corridor coordinator, in a news release. “These destinations and events reflect many of the rugged and rustic qualities that make the corridor and its history unique. We hope the challenge format will provide a fun incentive for families to explore areas of Warren County that they may not otherwise visit.”
Letterboxing got its start in 1854 in England, when a National Park guide placed a jar for visitors with his calling card inside. There was also an invitation for those who found the jar to leave their own cards. Visitors started leaving postcards or notes in the jar, and the next visitor would return them by mail. Letterbox is the British term for mailbox.
Eventually, the practice evolved to using hand-carved rubber stamps to leave marks. The practice has caught on in the United States and now there are over 90,000 active letterboxes in North America, according to a news release.
For more information, visit the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor’s website at https://firstwilderness.com.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.