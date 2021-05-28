People invited to go on treasure hunt at historic sites in Warren County

The First Wilderness Heritage Corridor has announced a treasure hunt that will take people to historic sites in Warren County.

The hunt will take the form of a growing hobby known as “letterboxing.” The goal is to find the sites in towns in the corridor using clues in the form of a riddle.

Two kickoff events for the challenge will be held on June 5.

One will take place at 11 a.m. at the Kinnear Museum in Lake Luzerne and another from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martin’s Tree Farm and Sawmill in Thurman.

People can pick up a First Wilderness Letterboxing Passport at an area visitors center or chamber of commerce. They can also print out the instructions at firstwilderness.com.

At each letterboxing site, people will search for a hidden, weatherproof box, with a logbook, a hand-carved stamp and an ink pad. They need to use the provided clues, which are in the form of a riddle, to help find the box.

There will be a stamp inside the box to mark the passport. People are asked to leave a note, along with their own stamp if they have one, in the logbook, according to a news release.