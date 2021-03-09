People age 60 and older are now eligible for COVID vaccine

Starting Wednesday, people age 60 to 64 can get vaccinated against Covid, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Also, government employees, nonprofit workers and “in-person public-facing building service workers” are eligible for the vaccine beginning March 17.

“This includes workers such as public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, County Clerks, building service workers and election workers - the everyday heroes who have been showing up day in and day out throughout this pandemic,” Cuomo said in a news release.

To get a vaccine appointment, go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Pharmacies will be allowed to vaccinate teachers and anyone age 60 and older, beginning Wednesday. Until now, pharmacies have been limited to vaccinating people age 65 and older only.

All other providers will be allowed to vaccinate anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, starting on March 17. That means hospitals, for example, can vaccinate more than just hospital employees, and counties can vaccinate everyone who is eligible.

"Supply is steadily increasing and we're opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility to match it. New Yorkers over 60 years old and those who serve their fellow New Yorkers in the public sector are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and we're addressing that vulnerability by providing access to the vaccine,” Cuomo said. “The fight against the COVID beast continues on all fronts, and we're pushing the infection rate down while getting our vaccinations up."

