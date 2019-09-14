WARRENSBURG -- Police said a pedestrian was taken for medical treatment after they were hit by a vehicle on Second Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was crossing the road near Main Street outside of a crosswalk when a turning vehicle hit them, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
A vehicle driven by Anthony Trepasso, 82, of Warrensburg hit the person. Trepasso was not hurt and not ticketed.
Warrensburg EMS and Warrensburg Fire Department assisted police at the scene.
