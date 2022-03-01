Pedestrian killed in South Glens Falls hit-and-run was retired Glens Falls teacher

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car is believed to have front-end damage.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Matt Kavanagh at 518-885-6761 or mkavanagh@saratogacountyny.gov.

Funeral services for Trombley are pending. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the M.B Kilmer Funeral Home at 136 Main St. in South Glens Falls.