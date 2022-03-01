Pedestrian killed in South Glens Falls hit-and-run was retired Glens Falls teacher

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Paul Trombley, the 67-year-old man who died Sunday night from a car-pedestrian accident in South Glens Falls, was a retired high school teacher.
According to Glens Falls School Superintendent Paul Jenkins, Trombley taught business at Glens Falls High School for over 30 years.
"He coached JV baseball, and also varsity wrestling for a time," Jenkins said.
"He was very well liked by students, parents and staff. He was a great guy. He always had a great joke or story to tell," Jenkins said. "Both of my sons played baseball for him, and I know they really enjoyed having him as a coach and a mentor. It's a very sad story. Our hearts go out to his friends and family."
Trombley retired in July 2013.
Sunday night's incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in South Glens Falls. It is still under investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, with assistance by the South Glens Falls Police Department.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, the police had still not located the driver of the vehicle who hit Trombley.
The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored compact SUV and was headed north at the time of the crash, police said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car is believed to have front-end damage.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Matt Kavanagh at 518-885-6761 or mkavanagh@saratogacountyny.gov.
Funeral services for Trombley are pending. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the M.B Kilmer Funeral Home at 136 Main St. in South Glens Falls.
Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com
