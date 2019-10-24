Polychlorinated biphenyls have been central to much of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Hudson River dredging over the past decade, but the toxic chemical can lurk elsewhere, too.
PCBs, a known carcinogen used as a coolant in electrical fixtures and caulking materials, can do serious harm with long-term exposure.
A recent Associated Press story reported schools across the country are struggling to deal with leftover lighting fixtures, called ballasts, from before the material was banned in 1979.
However, many area schools were ahead of the curve on renovating ballasts before the issue first made national news.
New York City was forced to deal with harmful equipment almost a decade ago because of a lawsuit and coordinated public pressure to replace lighting fixtures and materials containing the toxic chemicals.
The rest of the state took notice and, locally, replacing lighting fixtures with more energy-efficient models has been a priority in many district’s recent capital projects.
Hudson Falls Director of Business Services Kevin Polunci said his district went through a series of renovations from 2005-10, and by the time he arrived in 2009, the entire district had already replaced the old ballasts and transformers.
"Back in 2010 when New York City had to do that, schools looked around and started working on it on their own. It didn't affect us because we had already taken care of it," Polunci said.
He said a priority on energy efficiency has led to many windows and doors being replaced as well, which would have dealt with any PCB in caulking material.
Queensbury Director of Facilities Rob Chapman said in an email the district has replaced all old-style fluorescent fixtures with LED ones, so no ballasts are left that could contain the chemicals, and the same goes for transformers.
Glens Falls officials said the ballasts are gone from their buildings, and many of their recent modifications and additions were done after the material was banned.
“Past capital projects would have changed out the lighting fixtures in older sections of our buildings and our contractors have the responsibility to dispose of them properly,” district spokeswoman Skye Heritage said in an email. “Many wings and areas of our schools are new enough that they wouldn't have had this kind of lighting to begin with.”
Since light fixtures are not structural building materials, their removal and replacement is straightforward. A 2013 newsletter from the state Department of Education said they pay for themselves relatively quickly.
“The cost of replacing these fixtures can typically be recouped in less than seven years, depending upon hours of operation and local energy costs,” the letter said.
However, PCBs were also used in caulk ceiling tiles, floor adhesives and paint, where they are not as simple to replace or detect. The EPA has issued guidelines for what to do if the chemicals are found but does not require testing for PCBs.
Another newsletter from the Education Department in 2011 said any ballasts found leaking or smoking or known to be manufactured before 1979 should be replaced, but made clear there was no requirement for districts to investigate other sources.
With no requirement to look and a strict requirement to replace things if they were found, many schools across the country ignored the problem.
Schools in other parts of the country have been closed because of high levels of PCBs found within the building, according to the AP investigation.
The Education Department has also issued protocols for what to do if PCBs in caulk are found but does not require schools to investigate whether they are present.
Chapman said PCBs have been found in some exterior caulk on windows and doors on the Queensbury campus, but, fortunately, none of the samples were over the 50 parts-per-million statutory limit.
