PCBs' cancer link worries residents speaking out at Clean Air meeting

At a virtual meeting Wednesday regarding Warren County’s high cancer rates, residents were taking no chances.
They focused on researchers’ theory that exposure to PCBs had caused certain cancers and asked urgently how they could find out if they had been exposed.
State officials said last year that the cancer rate could be explained by lifestyle choices, like smoking and obesity, but researchers countered that Warren County residents have no higher rates of those risk factors than people in other counties.
State officials have insisted that they are right about lifestyle being to blame, and General Electric Co. spokesman Mark Behan said GE research found PCBs don’t cause an increase in cancer deaths.
(It is important to note that while Warren County has a higher cancer rate than most counties in many cancers, cancer is often treatable and not an automatic death sentence.)
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are a suspected carcinogen compound once used in oil for electric transformers. PCB-contaminated fuel also was once sprayed on area roads and racetracks to control dust. General Electric dumped thousands of pounds of the oil into the Hudson River legally between 1947 and 1977 from capacitor plants in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.
While the debate goes on, the 40 residents who attended the virtual meeting of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls were not interested in it. They wanted to take action.
Resident Nancy Ellett-Crosby said she has lived along Hudson River for 50 years and has had three types of cancer. She wanted to get a blood test to find out if she had elevated levels of PCBs and asked researcher David Carpenter where she could get a test.
Anyone interested should ask their doctor for a prescription for the test, he said. It’s widely available.
“Lab Corp. can do it,” he said.
Specialized labs can do a better test for about $1,000, he said, but local labs would charge less for a basic PCBs screening test.
Resident Barbara Joudry suggested an effort to get many people to volunteer to get blood tested for PCBs.
Carpenter said the cost would be the sticking point.
“What is difficult is to get people to pay for it. It can be up to $1,000 per sample, $200 to $300 for less expensive (screenings),” he said. “This is really why it should be the responsibility of our state government to do this sort of analysis.”
He also had bad news for those who learn they have elevated levels of PCBs. There is not much they can do.
“I tell people, if they ate a fish (with PCB contamination), 10 years later half of those PCBs are still there,” Carpenter said.
Other residents focused on whether they could reduce their exposure from now on. One woman asked about air filters (not very helpful, Carpenter said) and another asked about getting her land tested.
It can be done, but it costs about $150 per soil sample, he said.
“Most people are not going to be able to afford expansive testing of their front yard and back yard,” he said.
He warned that it’s impossible to completely avoid PCBs.
“We are all exposed to some background level (of PCBs) every time we eat animal fats,” he said. “While everyone is exposed to PCBs, some are exposed to excessive amounts and that’s because of increased exposure. If your home is on top of PCBs, those are in the air.”
As for whether an increase in cancer deaths in one neighborhood could indicate a localized PCB exposure, he said it’s not that simple.
“Cardiovascular deaths are decreasing. And we do all have to die of something. Cancer is increasing,” he said.
But he thinks the particular cancers that are more common in Warren County, including lung, thyroid and colon cancers, could be caused by PCB exposure.
General Electric does not agree.
“The largest, most reliable, and statistically most powerful study on PCBs and human heath was conducted on more than 7,000 employees of GE’s facilities in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls — the people who worked most closely with PCBs during the period 1946 to 1977,” said spokesman Mark Behan, after the virtual meeting. “Researchers followed the employees for more than 30 years. The research, published in a peer-reviewed journal, found no statistically significant elevation in deaths from cancer or any other disease. The study remains the gold standard of research on PCBs and human health.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.