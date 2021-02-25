PCBs' cancer link worries residents speaking out at Clean Air meeting

Other residents focused on whether they could reduce their exposure from now on. One woman asked about air filters (not very helpful, Carpenter said) and another asked about getting her land tested.

It can be done, but it costs about $150 per soil sample, he said.

“Most people are not going to be able to afford expansive testing of their front yard and back yard,” he said.

He warned that it’s impossible to completely avoid PCBs.

“We are all exposed to some background level (of PCBs) every time we eat animal fats,” he said. “While everyone is exposed to PCBs, some are exposed to excessive amounts and that’s because of increased exposure. If your home is on top of PCBs, those are in the air.”

As for whether an increase in cancer deaths in one neighborhood could indicate a localized PCB exposure, he said it’s not that simple.

“Cardiovascular deaths are decreasing. And we do all have to die of something. Cancer is increasing,” he said.

But he thinks the particular cancers that are more common in Warren County, including lung, thyroid and colon cancers, could be caused by PCB exposure.

General Electric does not agree.

“The largest, most reliable, and statistically most powerful study on PCBs and human heath was conducted on more than 7,000 employees of GE’s facilities in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls — the people who worked most closely with PCBs during the period 1946 to 1977,” said spokesman Mark Behan, after the virtual meeting. “Researchers followed the employees for more than 30 years. The research, published in a peer-reviewed journal, found no statistically significant elevation in deaths from cancer or any other disease. The study remains the gold standard of research on PCBs and human health.”

