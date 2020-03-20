PBS stations to provide more educational content

Local public television stations plan on broadcasting more educational content for children in prekindergarten through 12th grade while schools are closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Students will have access to PBS educational programming each weekday beginning Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Programming will be available for different age groups on the different digital channels of PBS. WMHT is the Albany affiliate.

For schedule and channel lineups and online educational resources, visit www.wmht.org/homeclassroom.

“Online learning is not an option for a lot of kids at home because they lack access to broadband or a laptop,” said Bill McColgan, chairman of the Association of Public Broadcasting Stations of New York. “That’s why we are ensuring that all kids can access this at-home learning via our free, over-the-air broadcasts.”

In addition, state education officials have made educational content available at its Continuity of Learning Resources webpage at http://www.nysed.gov/edtech/continuity-learning.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0