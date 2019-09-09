GREENWICH — The Greenwich Free Library, in partnership with Better Angels, the Greenwich Chapter of the American Legion, Greenwich Interfaith Fellowship Inc. and Comfort Food Community, will host a screening of the PBS documentary "American Creed" in the Greenwich Central School High School auditorium on Oct. 2.
The screening, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will be followed by a "community conversation" facilitated by Joe Donahue, WAMC Roundtable host and senior adviser.
The event is free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
In the documentary, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Kennedy frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides, according to a news release.
For more information, go to www.americancreed.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.