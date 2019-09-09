{{featured_button_text}}
'American Creed'

A screening of the PBS documentary, 'American Creed,' is planned for Oct. 2 in Greenwich.

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Free Library, in partnership with Better Angels, the Greenwich Chapter of the American Legion, Greenwich Interfaith Fellowship Inc. and Comfort Food Community, will host a screening of the PBS documentary "American Creed" in the Greenwich Central School High School auditorium on Oct. 2.

The screening, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will be followed by a "community conversation" facilitated by Joe Donahue, WAMC Roundtable host and senior adviser.

The event is free and open to the public.

In the documentary, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Kennedy frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides, according to a news release.

For more information, go to www.americancreed.org.

