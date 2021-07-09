Paving work scheduled for Saturday between Exit 15 and Exit 16 of Northway

There will be rolling lane closures on the Northway in northern Saratoga County on Saturday to allow crews to complete paving work.

The closures will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the southbound lane of the Northway between Exit 16 and Exit 15, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

