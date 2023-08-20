SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Each year, the South Glens Falls Department of Public Works (DPW) selects a group of streets to be stripped and repaved as part of the general street maintenance for the village.

This year’s paving project will include Henry Street, Washburn Street, Leland Street, Reynolds Street, Edgewood Drive, and Prince William Court. The South Glens Falls Board of Trustees approved the $94,000 price tag on Aug. 2.

“This is just regular seasonal paving. We pave pretty much every year,” explained South Glens Falls DPW Superintendent TJ Chagnon.

Beginning Sept. 5, the streets will be stripped, or milled, of their old asphalt so that a new layers can be laid, with the exception of Prince William Court, which doesn’t need milling.

“We’ll come in, and we’ll mill the driveway heads so that the asphalt we add to it will blend with the driveway heads," Chagnon said.

Residents on Prince William Court can expect to see DPW crews working in their area as early as Aug. 28. Repaving of all six roads will take place Sept. 11. Both the milling and paving projects are weather dependent, and scheduled to last two days.

Local traffic, with some delays, will be allowed on village streets, Chagnon said.

Informational flyers will be distributed to all affected houses. For more information, contact Chagnon at the DPW office by calling (518) 792-4033.