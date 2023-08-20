Paving project coming to SGF neighborhood

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Each year, the South Glens Falls Department of Public Works (DPW) selects a group of streets to be stripped and repaved as part of the general street maintenance for the village.

This year’s paving project will include Henry Street, Washburn Street, Leland Street, Reynolds Street, Edgewood Drive, and Prince William Court. The South Glens Falls Board of Trustees approved the $94,000 price tag on Aug. 2.

“This is just regular seasonal paving. We pave pretty much every year,” explained South Glens Falls DPW Superintendent TJ Chagnon.

Beginning Sept. 5, the streets will be stripped, or milled, of their old asphalt so that a new layers can be laid, with the exception of Prince William Court, which doesn’t need milling.

“We’ll come in, and we’ll mill the driveway heads so that the asphalt we add to it will blend with the driveway heads,” Chagnon said.

Residents on Prince William Court can expect to see DPW crews working in their area as early as Aug. 28. Repaving of all six roads will take place Sept. 11. Both the milling and paving projects are weather dependent, and scheduled to last two days.

Local traffic, with some delays, will be allowed on village streets, Chagnon said.

Informational flyers will be distributed to all affected houses. For more information, contact Chagnon at the DPW office by calling (518) 792-4033.

Brief: Park Rangers do more than rescue people

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide, but they also complete other work as the two briefs from a recent press release show:

On Aug. 2, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Pachan, and Rangers Clute, Gullen, Mitchell, and Morehouse joined staff from DEC and Albany Pine Bush Preserve to conduct a prescribed burn of 19 acres at the Albany Pine Bush. Prescribed fires help prevent the spread of invasive species and reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.

On Aug. 12, Forest Ranger Jackson threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Tri-City ValleyCats game in Troy. Ranger Jackson was joined by Smokey Bear to meet with fans, discuss Ranger job duties, and teach game attendees about fire safety.

In 2022, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

“With more people visiting State lands and enjoying New York’s myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC’s Forest Rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Chestertown Library Fundraiser

A wine tasting and silent auction to benefit the Town of Chester Library will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Friends Lake Inn.

“Visit with friends while sampling a variety of wines and tasty hors d’oeuvres,” a press release for the event said.

A portion of the event will include a basket raffle, where six baskets and a money tree will be won by lucky donors. The drawing will be held during the wine tasting.

Raffle prizes: Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Basket; Lucky Money Tree (Win $100 cash, plus lottery tickets); Adirondack Carved Bear (hand carved); All Things Coffee Basket; Adirondack Winter Adventure Basket; Joseph Carr Wine Basket; Ice Cream Sundae Basket.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the library or Wednesdays at the Town of Chester Farmers Market. A raffle participant does not need to be present to win. 3 raffle tickets will cost $5; 7 tickets or $10; and 15 tickets for $20.

Reservations can be made at the Town of Chester Library, online with a credit card, or by mail with a reservation form. It is $30 per person to attend.

Northway lane closures Tuesday, Wednesday

RECAP: The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that all lanes of northbound traffic Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be closed on Interstate-87, the Adirondack Northway, approaching Exit 24. Northbound traffic will be routed off and right back onto the highway at Exit 24 while the lanes are closed. The closures: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23; and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night Aug. 23 to Thursday morning Aug. 24. The southbound lanes may be stopped as needed for periods of about 15 minutes, the DOT said.

Randy Travis is sold out

Seven-time Grammy Award winning Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has sold out his two shows this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

“Randy & Mary Travis: A Conversation with a Legend” will feature stories and songs hosted by CMA winner Kevin Richards, an audience question and answer session, Travis’ biggest hits performed by New England’s Nashville bound duo Martin and Kelly, and a piano-bar style sing-along with Richie Phillips and Mark Pierre.

Other upcoming Kevin Richards’ Country Concerts Close Up! series shows include Grammy Nominee Billy Dean, a stirring tribute to Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli featuring Country Dance and Cabaret recording artist Nancy Hays special guests, and Kenny Rogers’ Christmas and Hits Tribute.

In December, the series expands to The Cohoes Music Hall with NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Billy Gilman on Monday, Dec. 4.

Puppy rescue on Int’l Dog Day

Stuyvesant Plaza will celebrate International Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26 with “Pups at the Plaza,” a pet adoption event presented in partnership with Lucky Puppy Rescue.

Pups at the Plaza is a free event where guests are invited to meet adoptable dogs and learn about the rehoming process from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Jean Paul Salon & Spa, according to a Stuyvesant Plaza press release.

Attendees can help support Lucky Puppy’s mission by purchasing special merchandise items and raffle tickets for a Stuyvesant Plaza gift basket filled with dog-themed items from Sur La Table, Bountiful Bread, Uncommon Grounds, RAD Soap Co. and more, according to the plaza’s press release.

“Perfectly timed for International Dog Day, Pups at the Plaza is a great opportunity to learn about the adoption process and the wonderful work of this rescue organization,” Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge said in the press release.

Lucky Puppy Rescue specializes in veterinary care, behavioral training and socialization so that each dog is ready for a forever home.

RISE celebrates new residential program

RISE Housing and Support Services to hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting to usher in a new residential program in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The residential program, known as SunRISE Retreat, will be the first residence of its kind in the Capital Region. The SunRISE Retreat is a new Intensive Crisis Residence that will be located on Kirby Rd., in Saratoga Springs, according to a Rise press release.

The New York State Office of Mental Health defines these types of residences as short-term voluntary programs that serve individuals who are in mental health distress, or experiencing symptoms of a mental health crisis.

The programs themselves provide stabilization services, treatment, and discharge planning so that the individuals may safely return to the community, according to the Rise press release.

Tours and light refreshments will be available to guests and media at the conclusion of the speaking program.

RISE Housing and Support Services is a human service agency that has been serving people in Saratoga and the surrounding counties since 1978.

For more information about RISE Housing & Support Services, visit https://www.riseservices.org/.