Paul Smith seeks to represent Glens Falls' First Ward

GLENS FALLS — A second candidate seeking to represent the city’s First Ward on the Common Council has entered the race.
Paul Smith, who grew up in Queensbury and currently works for Nielsen, said Thursday he will be running as an independent for the seat currently held by Jim Campinell.
Campinell has reached his term limit and is unable to run for reelection.
Smith said he holds progressive values and believes his lived experience offers a unique view currently not represented on the Common Council.
“I think I offer a more real picture of what it means to be a low-income person in the area who struggles to make ends meet,” he said.
Edward Donohue, a lifelong resident of the First Ward, announced he would be running for the seat as a Democrat in November's election.
Smith, 26, is more than two years sober after struggling with mental health and addiction a few years ago, an experience that, he said, prompted him to enter the race.
“I have recovered from mental health and addiction problems of my own, and I want to give back to the community that helped me get to where I am today,” he said.
If elected, Smith said, he would be willing to work with anyone to help advance the city but has particular interest in better utilizing East Field. The park and ballfield can be used to host charity events that will bring the community together, while benefiting area nonprofits, he said.
“I think it would be a good place for fundraising charity events for low-income, single parents and anyone who is struggling with mental health in the area,” Smith said.
He would also work to expand paving and sidewalk repairs throughout the ward and has interest in exploring a citywide trash collection program.
Residents having to pay a private company to collect their trash places a burden on low-income households and should be covered by the city, he said.
Smith said he is against plans to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex at the corner of Glen and Bay streets in the heart of downtown, where the old Glens Falls Insurance building once stood.
Development plans for the property have divided some residents. The property's owner, 333 Glen Street Associates, which also owns the adjacent Monument Square office building and parking garage, sought approval to subdivide the lot so it can sell it off to a private developer.
The city’s Planning Board approved the subdivision earlier this year.
City officials have expressed interest in buying the property, which sits in a commercially zoned district, to preserve it as a park.
“I don’t think it helps any residents, let alone any low-income ones, to build another luxury apartment complex,” Smith said. “I think building something more useful for the community or having the city purchase it would likely be a better decision.”
Smith said building something that would better fit the community’s needs, like a day care center, would be a better use for the land if the city is unable to buy it.
“I just think it’s an opportunity for any sort of business that can fulfill the community in a better way to purchase that plot,” he said.
Patten has a contract to buy the property but has yet to submit any plans regarding the apartment complex to the city's Planning Board.
Smith said he hopes his campaign will encourage other like-minded individuals to run for office.
He and a friend recently founded a group, the North Country Progressive Alliance, to bring individuals with progressive values together and encourage people to get involved in local politics.
“I think it’s really important to get the young people in the area involved in their local politics," he said. "I thought me making this first step could kind of inspire, or help, other people who have thought about getting involved in politics do the same.”
