Paul Smith seeks to represent Glens Falls' First Ward

The city’s Planning Board approved the subdivision earlier this year.

City officials have expressed interest in buying the property, which sits in a commercially zoned district, to preserve it as a park.

“I don’t think it helps any residents, let alone any low-income ones, to build another luxury apartment complex,” Smith said. “I think building something more useful for the community or having the city purchase it would likely be a better decision.”

Smith said building something that would better fit the community’s needs, like a day care center, would be a better use for the land if the city is unable to buy it.

“I just think it’s an opportunity for any sort of business that can fulfill the community in a better way to purchase that plot,” he said.

Patten has a contract to buy the property but has yet to submit any plans regarding the apartment complex to the city's Planning Board.

Smith said he hopes his campaign will encourage other like-minded individuals to run for office.