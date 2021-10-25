Paul Pontiff remembered for his community involvement

Paul Pontiff is being remembered as a soft-spoken lawyer whose legacy, often behind the scenes, will benefit the region’s quality of life for years to come.

“Paul did so many things for this community behind the scenes that few of us ever knew,” said Michael Bittel, president and chief executive officer of Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Just in the Glens Falls Arts District alone, Pontiff, who died Oct. 5 at age 91, was instrumental in improvements at Cool Insuring Arena, the early development and later relocation to Warren Street of the World Awareness Children’s Museum, and raising funds for the Chapman Museum and Charles R. Wood Theater.

Dozens of charitable organizations in the region benefited from his legal and networking expertise.

Pontiff seemingly knew everyone, said Joseph Cutshall-King, former vice president for institutional advancement at SUNY Adirondack when Pontiff served on college foundation’s board of directors.

“He always had a big smile when he greeted people. Of course, his legal and financial knowledge was such an asset, as was his knowledge of the community, which he knew so well,” Cutshall-King said.

“He was a great individual whose heart was in Glens Falls,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall.

“He loved the community. He just loved life,” said Suzanna Bernd, former executive director of Glens Falls Civic Center, now Cool Insuring Arena.

Bernd and then-Mayor Robert Regan were looking to start a nonprofit foundation to raise funding for arena improvements in 2003.

Bernd knew Pontiff from Rotary Club.

“He was an integral part of Rotary Club for many years,” Bernd said.

Pontiff, a law partner with the mayor’s father-in-law, agreed to head the foundation and continued to lead it for many years.

“He was consistently determined. Whatever goal he set for the organization, he would fulfill it,” Bernd said.

Arena improvements the foundation helped to fund included a new scoreboard, new seating, hockey safety nets and hand rails along some of the aisles.

Pontiff also was an original member of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, the entity that operates Cool Insuring Arena.

The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce awarded Pontiff its J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award for community service in 2004.

Pontiff, a Brooklyn native, told The Post-Star at the time that he got started in local philanthropy when he moved to the area in 1960 and the American Heart Association and March of Dimes asked him to help with fundraising campaigns.

Next, he got involved with Prospect Child & Family Center in Queensbury, a program for children with cerebral palsy, in memory of his father, who died from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Other organizations Pontiff volunteered for include Adirondack Vets House, Adirondack Mountain Club, Adirondack Youth Hockey, Lake George Little League and Glens Falls Hospital Planned Giving Council.

He was president and later assistant chief of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Department.

Pontiff was a deep thinker and gifted conversationalist, said those who knew him well.

Bernd, now executive director of The Sembrich opera museum in Bolton Landing, recalled a several-hour trip that Pontiff, John Beebe, another foundation board member, and she took to meet with American Hockey League President David Andrews, when the foundation was attempting to recruit a hockey tenant for the Civic Center.

“We just had hours and hours of interesting conversation. … I will surely miss him a lot. He was phenomenal,” she said.

“Very, very quick wit. ... Just a great man,” said Bittel, of ARCC.

“He was with us from early on with the International Arts and Cultural Association,” the organization that established the World Awareness Children’s Museum, said Jacqueline Touba, the museum’s founder and longtime director. “He was an integral part of starting the museum.”

When Pontiff eventually retired from the museum’s board of directors, he served on the museum’s advisory council until around the time of his death.

“He gave all of his legal services for free of charge and just never received a penny for anything,” Touba said.

