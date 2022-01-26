'Patriarch of Washington County' John LaPointe remembered

Former Putnam Supervisor John LaPointe was remembered by Washington County politicians as a proud family man with a dry sense of humor and a dedication to public service.

LaPointe, who served as Putnam supervisor for 32 years until he retired in 2019, died Jan. 17 at the age of 83.

Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary, who sat to LaPointe’s right during Washington County Board of Supervisors meetings, recalled being scared and nervous her first day in the board chambers.

“He knew that, and he just kind of said, ‘Sue, I’ve got the lakes and you’ve got the farms,’” Clary recalled.

Clary said LaPointe often spoke proudly about his family. He had a dry sense of humor.

“Pretty laid back, but I think that was surface only,” Clary said. “He had a lot going on in his head.”

Former County Administrator Kevin Hayes said LaPointe was pretty quiet for the first couple of years on the county board until he got the lay of the land. LaPointe told Hayes that LaPointe’s predecessor had given him some advice.

“’All they’re interested for me to do is keep my mouth shut and bring my briefcase full of money,’” Hayes recalled LaPointe saying.

While Putnam is a small town, its lakefront properties pay a large percentage of the county tax, Hayes explained.

LaPointe held many elected and appointed positions in local government for more than 50 years. He served as village of Ticonderoga treasurer, Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce president and Dresden town justice.

He also served as Washington County budget officer for 10 years, was on the board of directors of the New York State Association of Counties, served as vice chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors for eight years, was on the OTB board of directors and was president of New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal.

Hayes said LaPointe’s involvement with NYMIR helped the county find affordable property insurance coverage.

“It was a lot cheaper than what we were paying,” Hayes said. “Over the years, he saved the county over a million dollars.”

LaPointe also served as president of the New York State Association of Towns.

“For someone from one of the smallest towns in the state, to be the president of the entire association is quite something,” Hayes said. “That really speaks volumes, because he doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk.”

Everybody on the Board of Supervisors looked to LaPointe for answers, Hayes said.

“He was truly a leader of not only the county, but the state,” Hayes said.

LaPointe owned a bar and sold insurance, and both of those jobs made him a good “common sense” politician, Hayes said.

“He just brought everybody together and he did it in a personal way,” Hayes said. “He knew people and he wanted to know people. He was a people person.”

LaPointe loved his family and bragged about his six children all the time.

“Coming from a small town like that, he did big things,” Hayes said.

County Attorney Roger Wickes said he has worked with 60 different supervisors since taking the job in 1996, and LaPointe possessed the institutional knowledge to carry the new members of the board.

“As a guy who didn’t have a lot of votes, he had a lot of influence,” Wickes said. “He had the least number of votes, but with all the things he did and how long he’d been in there, he had outsized influence compared to the number of weighted votes he had.”

LaPointe’s death is a good-sized loss to Washington County.

“He was one of the repositories of knowledge for that board for a long time,” Wickes said.

Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell served on the Board of Supervisors with LaPointe for his last 12 years on the board. Campbell called LaPointe an “icon.”

“He was kind of the patriarch of Washington County,” Campbell said.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

