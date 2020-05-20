Pastor reacts to reopening houses of worship with limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Houses of worship will be allowed to reopen on Thursday with gatherings limited to 10 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

Cuomo said he is asking churches to consider drive-in services. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

He said he understands that people want to get back to holding religious ceremonies as soon as possible.

“Even at this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious services can be very comforting; but we have to find out how to do it and do it safely and do it smartly,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is have a religious ceremony that winds up having more people infected.”

The Rev. Scotty Matthews, pastor of Bolton Community Church, said he does not think it is practical to limit attendance to 10 people. He has six people in his family.

“Then I can only pick four more people to come. I have another pastor friend that has eight kids,” he said.

Matthews said he has not seen his parishioners in person since March and is conducting services online. His attendance picks up from 25 to 30 to about 75 in the summer.