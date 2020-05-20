Pastor reacts to reopening houses of worship with limits

Houses of worship will be allowed to reopen on Thursday with gatherings limited to 10 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.
Cuomo said he is asking churches to consider drive-in services. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
He said he understands that people want to get back to holding religious ceremonies as soon as possible.
“Even at this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious services can be very comforting; but we have to find out how to do it and do it safely and do it smartly,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is have a religious ceremony that winds up having more people infected.”
The Rev. Scotty Matthews, pastor of Bolton Community Church, said he does not think it is practical to limit attendance to 10 people. He has six people in his family.
“Then I can only pick four more people to come. I have another pastor friend that has eight kids,” he said.
Matthews said he has not seen his parishioners in person since March and is conducting services online. His attendance picks up from 25 to 30 to about 75 in the summer.
Matthews said he would respect the governor’s directive, but longed for something more.
“We’re dealing with a physical health crisis right now with the COVID-19, but we’re creating a mental health and spiritual crisis by not allowing people to worship,” he said. “When we go through trying times, we need to be leaning on each other.”
He noted that big box stores are more crowded than churches and there are Facebook memes saying people should worship in the garden center of Home Depot.
Also at the briefing, Cuomo’s daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo introduced the five finalists for the competition to create a public service announcement urging people to wear masks. People can vote for their favorite video at WearAMask.ny.gov through Monday. The winner will be selected on Tuesday.
Cuomo also responded to a question about his call for “reimagining” public education that there is no substitute for face-to-face instruction. However, schools have to be prepared continued online learning if another crisis such as this arises.
Cuomo said he also welcomed a federal probe into his handling of COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes. Some federal representatives including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, have called for an investigation.
Cuomo said he was following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own guidance that allowed COVID-19 positive patients to be returned back to the nursing homes. He also denied that the state was changing any numbers regarding nursing home deaths.
Of the 112 people statewide that died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, 30 were in nursing homes.
