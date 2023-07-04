A 94-year-old passenger died after sustaining injuries in a car crash at the end of the exit ramp of I-87 exit 21 in Lake George.

On Monday at 10:20 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 9N near the Northway southbound Exit 21 off-ramp in the town of Lake George for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

According to police, a 2017 Volkswagen sedan, operated by Oleg Agranovsky, 67, of Albany, failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp and was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet SUV operated by Irving Rodriguez Sarabia, 47, of Connecticut, as he was traveling east on Route 9N.

Stenya Agranovsky, 94, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was seriously injured and transported to Glens Falls hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Both drivers, as well as the two passengers from Sarabia's vehicle, were transported to the Glens Falls Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The investigation is ongoing and being handled by The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS, Queensbury EMS, Lake George EMS, and Lake George Fire Department.