Partygoer is now severely ill and hospitalized

An older person who attended a party is now severely ill at a hospital with coronavirus, according to Warren County Health Services.

Two people from Warren County are hospitalized currently. Both are older than the age of 50. One caught the virus at an assisted living facility in Warren County, where there are no other known cases at this time.

The other patient is believed to have caught it at a party.

The assisted living resident has been in critical condition for days. The partygoer was moderately ill, and has now worsened and is in serious/critical condition, Warren County Health Services reported.

There is good news: none of the Warren County lacrosse players who played with an Albany County athlete who tested positive for coronavirus have gotten sick. Parents later clarified that their children wore masks and socially distanced when not playing lacrosse during a tournament in New Jersey. All of the players have completed their quarantine. Warren County Health Services does not know whether players in other counties got sick.

Also, none of the patients of the two health care workers who tested positive have gotten sick. Those workers wore masks at all times around patients.