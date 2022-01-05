Party leader, others react to latest redistricting plans

The latest congressional redistricting plan, in which Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, retains a solid enrollment advantage without competition from another incumbent, creates more of “an uphill climb” for a Democratic challenger, said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

“I think the landscape is just overpowering,” she said, adding that Democrats are certainly up for the task.

Stefanik was not available to comment directly for this report on Tuesday.

"Congresswoman Stefanik is running in the North Country seat which she currently represents and has deep ties to. She will work to earn re-election with another record victory come November," said Alex DeGrasse, a Stefanik senior adviser.

Boecher said she sees no other outlook without drawing Stefanik and Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, into the same congressional district, as was the case in an earlier proposed redistricting plan that was released in October.

Boecher said the geographic size of the proposed congressional district, about the size of Montana, makes it daunting for a Democratic challenger with little name recognition.

Four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November: Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from Wilton; Bridie Farrell, a political activist and former competitive skater from North River; Matthew Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall; and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

The state Independent Redistricting Commission on Monday sent two plans for redrawing congressional, state Senate and state Assembly district boundaries to the state Legislature for consideration.

One plan was drafted by Democrats on the commission, and the other plan by Republicans on the commission.

The Legislature is expected to vote next week on whether to approve either of the plans, said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

Woerner said she needs to study the maps in detail this weekend before deciding how she will vote, but she is disappointed that Democrats and Republicans on the commission could not agree on a single plan.

“That’s not a good sign,” she said.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, too, said he has not yet made a decision how he will vote.

“I’m still researching it,” he said.

It is likely, Democrats, which control both houses of the Legislature, will approve the Democratic plan, but the plan probably will subsequently be challenged in court, said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic political strategist in New York City.

Yet there is pressure from the progressive faction of the Democratic party to reject both plans and insist on maps that target Republican incumbents.

“Our leadership in Albany must throw away any notion of incumbent protection,” the political action committee No Surrender NY said in a news release Monday, urging the Legislature to reject both of the commission plans.

Sheinkopf said it was politically savvy for Democrats on the commission not to attempt to target Stefanik, and others, by drawing them into congressional districts with other incumbents, a tactic that could backfire and cause additional controversy in the upcoming mid-term elections, which already are shaping up to be tough for Democrats in general.

“That’s smart, and the Democrats are smart about it,” he said.

The Democratic map extends the current 21st Congressional District, which Stefanik represents, south to Gloversville, but leaves out Amsterdam, the hometown of Tonko.

The Republican map does not extend the 21st District as far south, and does not draw Stefanik and Tonko into the same district.

In the state Senate, the Democratic plan would keep Warren County whole in a common district, but split Warren County off from Washington County.

Warren County would have been spilt into two districts, with Glens Falls and Queensbury in one district, and northern Warren County in a separate district, under the previous Democratic plan.

Under the new Democratic plan, the proposed new Senate district, in which Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, would be the incumbent, would stretch from Hague south through Warren County and Wilton, in Saratoga County, and into Fulton and Montgomery counties, including the cities of Gloversville and Amsterdam.

The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce had submitted testimony to the commission recommending that Warren and Washington counties be in the same congressional district, Senate district and Assembly district and linked with counties to the north, said Michael Bittel, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

Bittel said Warren and Washington counties share an interest in agriculture, tourism and small business with the northern counties that are not shared with the Capital District.

“We hope that the Legislature will take this into account as they consider this,” he said.

Boecher, the Warren County Democratic chairwoman, said the configuration makes no sense, and she hopes the Legislature will reject it.

She said she would prefer to have Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls, two thriving upstate small cities, in a common district.

Several area county Republican chairmen did not return voicemail and email messages left seeking comment for this report.

Stec and Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, also did not return messages left seeking comment for this report.

In the Assembly, the Democratic plan would redraw the district that Simpson represents to extend further south into Saratoga County.

Simpson said it has been an honor to serve in the Assembly, and he will work just as hard however the new configuration of the district turns out.

The Democratic plan would redraw the district that Woerner represents to include northern Washington County and a small portion of Essex County.

If the Legislature accepts either plan, candidates would run in the new districts in the June primary election and November general election.

If the Legislature rejects both plans, the proposed redistricting maps would be sent back to the commission for revision.

Congressional and state legislative boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

