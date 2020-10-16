Parts of Washington County will have broadband by the end of the year

SLIC uses existing poles to run the fiber optics. The company needs permission from National Grid or NYSEG to attach to their poles, and are also required to use the power companies’ contractors. It takes 90 days from the time of application to get access to the pole, Lynch said.

“However, because of the large amount of broadband activity across the state, as well as, I think some of you are aware, the charter mandate to build out to several hundred thousand additional homes, put a lot of stress on the system,” he told supervisors. “So even though we applied as early as March 2019 for these poles, we have a few applications that are still yet to be finalized.”

Every pole has to be photographed and engineered. Washington County has more than 20,000 poles, which are inspected in batches of 125. The company is replacing at least 500 of those poles and doing other work like moving transformers and feeder lines to homes. Poles can cost from $6,000-$12,000 to replace.

“So it’s a pretty involved process,” Lynch explained.

Once those poles are “made ready,” it is safe to attach the fiber optics.

“Our goal is to have all this project done by the end of the year,” Lynch said. “And we are pushing hard to do that.”