Partnership will make parking in busy Lake George a bit easier

Mask-wearing was limited among the people on the sidewalks, although they were keeping their distance.

Cars lined both sides of Canada Street as tourists waited to be let into several shops and restaurants. The village's parking lot on Beach Road across from the Lake George Steamboat Co. was full.

Parking on several side streets was ample, although traffic was beginning to pick up as the afternoon wore on.

Blais said he thought the village would be quieter than usual this year because of the pandemic, but it has been busy — and the parking meter revenue proves it.

"We anticipated that our parking meter revenue, because of the pandemic, would be down considerably this year from previous years, but what we're finding so far is our parking meter revenue is actually running almost identical to last year," he said.

Revenue from side street meters is lagging behind slightly, but the lot on Beach Road is nearly 20% ahead of last year for July, Blais said.

In total, parking revenue is within 2% of what it was this time last year. The village typically collects around $800,000 in parking revenue each year.

"It's just remarkable," Blais said. "The crowds have been much larger than expected."