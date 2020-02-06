Part 2 of winter storm to bring mixed precipitation, then snow

7 Day Forecast
The first wave of a multiphase series of winter storms closed numerous schools and delayed opening of most others Thursday as the region prepares for another bout of winter weather Friday.
Most districts delayed their opening by two hours, awaiting clearing of roads before sending buses out. But when snow turned to freezing rain, a number of rural districts decided not to open.
The second part of the storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain in the morning then transition to all snow by Friday afternoon. An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected in Glens Falls by late Friday, with up to 20 inches anticipated for parts of the Adirondacks.
School districts were being proactive Thursday night with Fort Edward Union Free School District announcing the school will be closed due to weather and a high number of flu-related cases.
The school district said maintenance and cleaning staff will be sanitizing the school building and buses with classes expected to resume on Monday.
Queensbury weather observer Andrew Paolano reported 3.5 inches in Queensbury as of early morning Thursday, before a changeover to rain and freezing rain occurred. The National Weather Service’s highest accumulation in the region was 5 inches in Warrensburg.
Police reported no major problems on local roads, though a crash on the Northway near Exit 12 Thursday morning fouled northbound traffic and a rollover by Exit 23 limited lanes later in the morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for southern Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, with a winter storm warning in northern Warren, Hamilton and Essex counties until 10 p.m Friday.
Jeremy Davis, a meteorologist with North Country Weather in Glens Falls, said Friday’s storm will bring a mixed bag of rain, freezing rain and sleet before colder temperatures turn precipitation to snow.
Power outages are possible from ice-related issues, such as falling trees and branches.
Higher elevations and areas north of Glens Falls will get mostly snow, and it could be heavy, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Thompson.
“North of your (Glens Falls) area is going to be the sweet spot,” he said.
A couple of more storms will bring mixed precipitation next week, before colder weather sets in.
“There will be some cold weather coming in for the end of next week,” Davis said.
The snow will be welcomed by snowmobilers and ski areas, as the Glens Falls area’s snowfall total is about 16 inches below normal, Davis said.
North Country Weather had unofficial measurements of 23.6 inches for the season as of late morning Thursday.
The National Weather Service reporting station at Warren County airport no longer tracks precipitation, but the historic average for the date is around 40 inches, Davis said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com