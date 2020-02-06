Part 2 of winter storm to bring mixed precipitation, then snow

The first wave of a multiphase series of winter storms closed numerous schools and delayed opening of most others Thursday as the region prepares for another bout of winter weather Friday.

Most districts delayed their opening by two hours, awaiting clearing of roads before sending buses out. But when snow turned to freezing rain, a number of rural districts decided not to open.

The second part of the storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain in the morning then transition to all snow by Friday afternoon. An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected in Glens Falls by late Friday, with up to 20 inches anticipated for parts of the Adirondacks.

School districts were being proactive Thursday night with Fort Edward Union Free School District announcing the school will be closed due to weather and a high number of flu-related cases.

The school district said maintenance and cleaning staff will be sanitizing the school building and buses with classes expected to resume on Monday.