Part of Sanford Street will be closed Thursday

GLENS FALLS — The stretch of Sanford Street from Quaker Road to Uncas Street will be closed all day Thursday so city crews can repair a small sinkhole.
City public works crews will be repairing a sinkhole that is in front of the Sanford Street sewage pumping station, near the intersection of Sanford Street and Windy Ridge Road.
According to a news release, residents who live in the Windy Hill development and on Windy Ridge Road will have to enter and exit from the Ridge Street side.
The repairs are expected to be done by Friday.