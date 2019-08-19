{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — Part of County Route 41 between Yole Drive and the Kingsbury National Golf Course is closed for roadwork, starting Monday, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

The road repairs are expected to take one week.

Drivers will be rerouted using Burgoyne Avenue, to State Route 196, to Crowley Road, and Burgoyne Avenue, to State Route 4, to Stone Schoolhouse Road, to Hartman Road.

