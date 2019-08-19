KINGSBURY — Part of County Route 41 between Yole Drive and the Kingsbury National Golf Course is closed for roadwork, starting Monday, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
The road repairs are expected to take one week.
Drivers will be rerouted using Burgoyne Avenue, to State Route 196, to Crowley Road, and Burgoyne Avenue, to State Route 4, to Stone Schoolhouse Road, to Hartman Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.