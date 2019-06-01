GRANVILLE -- A section of Route 22 in Middle Granville and North Granville will get a much-needed resurfacing starting Tuesday.
The state Department of Transportation will re-pave a section of the highway between Route 22A and Route 40 starting Tuesday morning.
Travel will be reduced to a single alternating lane on this stretch controlled by a pilot car. Work will occur weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and is expected to conclude by the following week, weather permitting.
