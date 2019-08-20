BOLTON — Parts of the retaining wall next to Sagamore Road, which connects Green Island to the shore of Lake George, have collapsed in recent days, and Warren County needs to make an extensive, and likely expensive, repair to it.
Green Island houses The Sagamore resort, a state Department of Environmental Conservation facility and a number of other businesses, and the road is the only way on and off.
Two different partial collapses of the wall were reported in recent days, with large stones tumbling into the lake and onto a dock that runs along the wall.
Kevin Hajos, the county's public works superintendent, said the road and its base appear to be intact and in no danger of collapsing, and the stones that remain in place appear stable. But he said the stone wall will need to be replaced, as it has shifted and appears to be leaning toward the lake instead of away from it as it should.
"There's no temporary fix right now," he said. "That whole wall is pushed out toward the lake."
The state Department of Transportation responded and inspected the road as well.
While the nearby Water's Edge Marina has asked to keep the stone wall, Hajos said it did not seem to make sense to put another stone wall there and have the same issue occur again. He said the freeze-thaw cycle during the winter likely destabilized the wall over time.
He said his office has already been in contact with the DEC to begin the permitting process and figure out what options there are. But he said there was no price tag available as of Tuesday and no discussion of replacement options had taken place.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty suggested wiring to keep the stones in place, as is done with other roadside retaining walls, but Hajos said that fix would not work at this location.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said the utility connections to the island are also routed through the road.
"It's a difficult spot," he said. "It's the only access to the island."
The county has owned the road since 1929, but The Sagamore resort owns the bridge over the channel that connects Sawmill Bay and the lake.
Conover said the stones were part of the original bridge to the island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.