Part of Northway to close this weekend in Clifton Park to repair damaged bridge

CLIFTON PARK — The southbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 9 and Exit 8A will be closed Saturday night through Sunday morning for repair work from last week’s accident.

The Sitterly Road overpass was damaged on April 14 when a boom lift from a truck struck it.

State Department of Transportation crews will begin removing a segment of the bridge over the southbound lanes of the Northway.

The work will require the closure of the southbound Northway between those exits from 8 p.m. on Saturday through about noon on Sunday, weather permitting.

The southbound Exit 9 on-ramps in Clifton Park will also be closed during these hours.

During the closure, southbound Northway traffic will be detoured at Exit 9 to travel east on Route 146. From there, the detour will direct motorists to U.S. Route 9 south and then to westbound Grooms Road, where motorists can re-enter the southbound Northway, according to a news release.

A temporary bridge will be installed over the southbound lanes at a date to be announced in the near future until a more permanent structure can be constructed.

In the meantime, Sitterly Road will remain closed to traffic and motorists should continue to follow the existing posted detour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0