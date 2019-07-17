{{featured_button_text}}
Northway fire

A tractor trailer involved in a crash on the Northway at Exit 18 is seen as it burns early Wednesday.

 Provided by Casey Villmore

A truck driver was killed and all lanes of the northbound Northway between exits 17 and 19 were closed by an accident involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday.

Few details were available early Wednesday, but a rollover crash happened near the Exit 18 overpass around 3:30 a.m. Initial scanner reports indicated one of the trucks caught fire.

State Police said one of the trucks was stopped on the highway's shoulder when it was hit by the other. One of the drivers died, but his name was not released.

Both sides of the highway were initially closed, but the southbound lanes had reopened as of 5:45 a.m.

State Police and numerous fire departments are on scene.

More details will be posted when they become available.

