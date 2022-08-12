 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part of Fortsville Road in Moreau temporarily closing

MOREAU — A section of Fortsville Road will close from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26 for a culvert replacement.

The road will be closed to all except local traffic between Hatchery and Clark roads, according to a news release.

