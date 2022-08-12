Part of Fortsville Road in Moreau temporarily closing

MOREAU — A section of Fortsville Road will close from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26 for a culvert replacement.
The road will be closed to all except local traffic between Hatchery and Clark roads, according to a news release.
An 8-year-old Argyle boy died on Saturday in an accident involving a utility terrain vehicle, state police said on Tuesday.
A man was charged with aggravated DWI on Saturday after he drove off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury, police said.
A man has died after an accident at the town of Long Lake's transfer station on Monday.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop after police discovered she had an active bench warrant, and she was also found to be in possession of narcotics, police said.
A Glens Falls woman is expected to be sentenced to 7 years in prison in connection with a burglary in Hartford last Christmas Eve.
A Colonie man is accused of unlawful surveillance at the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground on Saturday.
A man from Boulder, Colorado, drowned in Friends Lake in the town of Chester on Sunday, police said.
The body of a missing Cambridge woman was discovered in a wooded area off Route 114 in the town of Schaghticoke on Wednesday.
A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly broke into a home in Stillwater naked and attempted to sexually assault one of the residents, police said.
A Monday evening storm pulled down some trees and power lines in the region, including in Kingsbury and elsewhere in Washington County.
