HUDSON FALLS -- A two-time felon from Glens Falls who is on parole was jailed Monday after she was found to have heroin and crack cocaine, police said.
Meriah M. Riley, 27, was arrested after she gave police a fake name when she was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Bridge Street on Monday afternoon, according to Hudson Falls Police.
Riley was wanted on an arrest warrant for violating parole for a 2017 drug sale conviction in Saratoga County, but gave Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Woodward a false name when he asked her name, officials said. Woodward determined she was Riley, and a search turned up drugs as well as a hypodermic needle, police said.
Riley was jailed on the parole warrant, and will face misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and false personation, police said.
She was sent to Washington County Jail without bail, as she is on parole until March 2022 for her drug conviction.
