BALLSTON SPA — A two-time felon has been indicted for allegedly burglarizing a home in Moreau and possessing stolen property

Brandon A. Belair, 30, of Fort Edward, was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

The charges stem from crimes Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 in Moreau.

State Police said a resident of a home caught a man fleeing their home with stolen items, and troopers later determined Belair was responsible. He was also wanted on a parole violation warrant, and was located days later at Budgetel Inn in Moreau, where he has been staying.

He was also found to have items stolen from another victim, police records show.

Belair is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending prosecution. He is on parole for a 2015 heroin possession conviction in Washington County Court, and has also served a prison term for attempted burglary.

State Police from the Wilton station investigated the case, assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and state parole officers.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

