Parolee charged with raping teen

FORT EDWARD — A parolee who was living in a motel in the village was jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a young girl, police said.

Skye Rice, 19, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, for alleged sexual assaults of a girl who was younger than 15. The charges do not accuse him of physically forcing her to have sex, but are filed because she is too young to legally consent.

Rice also faces a felony charge of disseminating indecent material of a minor for allegedly sharing pornographic material with the girl, according to Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway.

Rice was living in Spring Motor Inn after his release from prison last Dec. 23. The motel is across Broadway from the Fort Edward school, but police would not say if he met the girl through his proximity to the school.

Derway said there was "social media contact" between Rice and the girl.

In light of the motel's proximity to the school, Derway said police are investigating whether there are additional victims.

"It is concerning he was so close to the school, but at this point we are aware of just one victim," Derway said.