Parolee charged with raping teen

FORT EDWARD — A parolee who was living in a motel in the village was jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a young girl, police said.
Skye Rice, 19, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, for alleged sexual assaults of a girl who was younger than 15. The charges do not accuse him of physically forcing her to have sex, but are filed because she is too young to legally consent.
Rice also faces a felony charge of disseminating indecent material of a minor for allegedly sharing pornographic material with the girl, according to Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway.
Rice was living in Spring Motor Inn after his release from prison last Dec. 23. The motel is across Broadway from the Fort Edward school, but police would not say if he met the girl through his proximity to the school.
Derway said there was "social media contact" between Rice and the girl.
In light of the motel's proximity to the school, Derway said police are investigating whether there are additional victims.
"It is concerning he was so close to the school, but at this point we are aware of just one victim," Derway said.
Derway, Fort Edward Police Sgt. Dean Watkins and Patrolman Dan Willis are handling the case.
Rice is being held in Washington County Jail without bail on a parole violation charge.
He is on parole for a spate of felony convictions from Washington County Court from 2017-2019.
He was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for a prison contraband charge that stemmed from having an improvised weapon in Washington County Jail, where he was being held on charges related to the theft of a car in Whitehall. Police said he stole a Cadillac sedan to give to a drug dealer in Vermont to whom he had an $80 debt.
That arrest came after he pleaded guilty to a felony for a 2017 burglary at Whitehall High School where he and an accomplice caused thousands of dollars in damage.
He faces up to 7 years in state prison on each of the sex charges.
