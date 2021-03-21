Parolee arrested on felony

Post-Star staff report
Police arrested a Cambridge man and charged him with felony strangulation Friday.
Roger K. Hooker, 20, was accused of strangling a person in Jackson on Nov. 24, 2020.
Hooker had previously been sent to state prison in 2019 for a 2.5-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for the sale of an unspecified narcotic in the Cambridge area in early 2019. On March 23, 2020, he was granted parole.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.