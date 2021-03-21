 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parolee arrested on felony
0 comments

Parolee arrested on felony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Hooker

Hooker

Police arrested a Cambridge man and charged him with felony strangulation Friday.

Roger K. Hooker, 20, was accused of strangling a person in Jackson on Nov. 24, 2020.

Hooker had previously been sent to state prison in 2019 for a 2.5-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for the sale of an unspecified narcotic in the Cambridge area in early 2019. On March 23, 2020, he was granted parole.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News